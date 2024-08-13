Razor Rambler 20 e-bike gets first discount in months to new $750 low (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is offering a long overdue discount on the Razor Rambler 20 e-bike for $749.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000 most days, we’ve only tracked three previous discounts since this model first released in May 2024, starting with two drops to $900 which we saw fall to the former $800 low in February before riding out the price through March and slowly making its way back to its MSRP. Today we’re getting a $250 markdown after nearly five months of stagnation that carves out a new all-time low. It even beats out Razor’s own website where it is still listed for its original MSRP, while also matching in price over at Best Buy. You can learn more about it by heading below or reading through our launch coverage over at Electrek.

Following the trend set by its predecessor, the Razor Rambler 20 sports a modernized take on the retro minibike style that has been regaining popularity recently, including the throwback bench seat and proper graphics to look the part. It arrives stocked with a 500W hub-driven motor that is paired with a 37V battery to reach top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 16.6 miles on a single charge. It’s been fitted with 20-inch by 4-inch pneumatic balloon tires for smoother cruising along rougher surfaces, a bright LED bullet headlight and taillight for added safety, and a dashboard display to give you real-time performance data at a glance.

Razor Rambler 20 features:

E-bike With Retro Style – electric bike equipped with throwback bench seat and graphics, ready for speedy runs to the café or leisurely cruises (local laws apply)

Modern Performance and Convenience – 500-watt hub-driven motor quickly reaches speeds up to 19.9 mph (32 km/h), while keeping maintenance to a minimum

The Choice Is Yours – speed away with the twist throttle or opt for electric pedal assist with 5 different power levels

Ramble On – a rechargeable 37V lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 16.6 miles (26.7 km) of range

Travel in Style and Comfort – features 20” (508 mm) x 4” (101.6 mm) pneumatic balloon tires, hand-operated front and rear disc brakes, bright LED headlight and taillight, and a dashboard display

