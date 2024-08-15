Android game and app price drops: Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom, Chicken Police, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to go courtesy of the Google Play Store. Joining ongoing deals on the new Pixel 9 handsets and the Pixel Buds Pro 2, we also have solid price drops live on Samsung’s flagship AI-equipped Tab S9 Ultra Android tablet and Spigen’s new Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 6 cases as well as details on the $100 price drop on Google’s Pixel Watch 2. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Chicken Police, Dungeon Tracer, Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom, Methods: Detective Competition, The Wild Case, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Muspelheim, a nation of desert and wilderness, also named as “the Sand Kingdom.” Volker, a blacksmith’s son, always dreamed of becoming an adventurer, but he finds himself adventuring aiming to become a court blacksmith at the same time!

Adventure into dungeons, get materials by gathering and looting monsters, then craft high quality equipment. Whether you equip them or display and sell them in your shop is up to you. Find other party members at the Guild and fulfill requests to progress through the story and earn rewards. There are 14 classes, faith selection, and passive skills that grant you free character customization!