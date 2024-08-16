Android game and app price drops: 20 Minutes Till Dawn, Doom & Destiny Worlds, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go. Joining the Google Play offers and ongoing offers on the Pixel 9, Google’s new Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Watch 3, today we also spotted some big-time price drops on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC with the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite alongside 20% price drops on Google’s new Pixel 9 cases. But for now we are turning our attention over the apps, including titles like 20 Minutes Till Dawn, Doom & Destiny Worlds, Angelo and Deemon, Delivery From the Pain, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Lineblack – Red icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- NT Calculator FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Android 12 Colors – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1 (Reg. $5)
- 20 Minutes Till Dawn: Premium $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Angelo and Deemon (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Hexologic $1 (Reg. $3)
- Delivery From the Pain Offline $3 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Weather Forecast $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Adaptive Toons Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Memorize: Learn German Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED! $2 (Reg. $10)
- RPG Grinsia $1 (Reg. $8)
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom $4 (Reg. $8)
- End of Aspiration RPG $1 (Reg. $8)
- Titan Quest $3 (Reg. $10)
- Farm Invasion USA – Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Methods: Detective Competition $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Devils & Demons Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Wild Case Adventure (Full) $1 (Reg. $5)
- Dungeon Tracer $0.50 (Reg. $3)
20 Minutes Till Dawn features:
Every round can be uniquely satisfying to fight creatures of the night and defeat them with a simple run and gun strategy. Experiment with new characters and their special abilities to gain an advantage over the ghouls that haunt the game.
20 Minutes Till Dawn is a ghoulish and challenging shoot ’em up.
You can choose incredible weapons and characters to survive untill dawn. This survival game pits players against an endless horde of enemies from Lovecraftian mythology.
