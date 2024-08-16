First deals on official Google Pixel 9 cases from $28, plus more from OtterBox, UAG, and others

Verizon has now launched a notable sale featuring a host of both official and third-party Pixel 9 accessories. You’ll find a series of cases and screen protector marked down by 20% on this landing page including a few of Google’s own first-party offerings. One standout here, among several others, is the official Google Case for Pixel 9 Pro XL down at $27.99. As you can se over at the Google Store and on Amazon, these cases fetch $35 and you’re now looking at the first price drop at 20% off.

Color options are somewhat limited in this Verizon sale, but there are a couple pages worth of discounted options you can browse through right here from Google, CASETiFY, ZAGG, the UAG cases we featured at launch, OtterBox (here’s our launch coverage of these models), and more.

The official Google case we are featuring up top here features a shock-absorbent that has been “drop-tested for hundreds of hours” to safeguard your device from mishaps. You’ll also find a stain-resistant silicone construction with a microfiber lining that comes together in other wonderfully minimalist design that is clearly straight from the minds in Mountain View.

Here’s more of our favorite new Pixel 9 case release we have featured thus far:

Google Case for Pixel 9 features:

Drop-tested for hundreds of hours, the shock-absorbent case defends against everyday “oops” moments. And its stain-resistant silicone and microfiber lining offer durable protection. Custom-made to fit Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones, the case’s soft feel and slim design are comfortable in your hand and pocket. And it comes in colors that match your phone.

