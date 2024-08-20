Android game and app price drops: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Inbetween Land, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Doom & Destiny Worlds

This afternoon’s collection of Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to scope out the offers we are tracking today on Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, a massive up to $360 off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a FREE $25 gift card attached, as well as deals on the wireless Google indoor/outdoor Nest Cam, and more. As for the apps, we have Doom & Destiny Worlds, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Inbetween Land, Grinsia, Devils & Demons, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349

Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold

Android app and game deals still live:

Doom & Destiny Worlds features:

Stranded on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia.
Who summoned them? Why are they here? How will they return home? What’s for dinner?

WHAT IS DOOM & DESTINY WORLDS

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming.
Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands.
Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Android game and app price drops: 20 Minutes Till Dawn,...
Android game and app price drops: Psychofunk, Endurance...
Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, M...
Gamescom 2024 starts now! New game reveals, Black Ops 6...
Exclusive 30% off Nomad’s glass/metal 15W 3-in-1 ...
Wildly low price lands on Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz...
For the rest of the day you can get Hiboy’s KS4 P...
Saddle up on Velotric’s T1 e-bike with extended 1...
Load more...
Show More Comments