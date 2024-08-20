Android game and app price drops: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Inbetween Land, and more

This afternoon’s collection of Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to scope out the offers we are tracking today on Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor, a massive up to $360 off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a FREE $25 gift card attached, as well as deals on the wireless Google indoor/outdoor Nest Cam, and more. As for the apps, we have Doom & Destiny Worlds, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Inbetween Land, Grinsia, Devils & Demons, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Stranded on a shore of an unknown planet, four friends wake up afflicted by the most common video game disease: amnesia.

Who summoned them? Why are they here? How will they return home? What’s for dinner?

WHAT IS DOOM & DESTINY WORLDS

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming.

Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands.

Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.