Vanpowers’ new GrandTeton all-terrain e-bikes with 65-mile range up to $300 off in early-bird discounts from $1,699

Vanpowers is still offering early-bird pre-order discounts up to $300 off on its two new GrandTeton All-Terrain e-bikes, with prices starting at $1,699 shipped for the GrandTeton-Pro model, while the GrandTeton-Ultra model sits at a discounted $2,599 shipped rate – down from their $1,899 and $2,899 price tags. This is an extension of the first chance to get cash savings on these new micromobility solutions since the brand opened a short-lived rewards program to promote the new models back at the start of the month.

Vanpowers’ GrandTeton mountain e-bikes (named after the national park in Wyoming) are perfect for adventure enthusiasts with a need to conquer any and all terrains. The sleek aluminum alloy frames house a 500W brushless hub motor (peaks at 750W) in the Pro model and a lighter Ananda M100 500W Mid Drive Motor (peaking at 750W) for the Ultra model – with both also given 14.7Ah batteries. They both offer top speeds of 20 MPH, with pedal assistance help that comes supported by torque sensors, as well as 65-mile travel ranges on a single charge. Where these two start to differ is with certain upgraded parts – like the Ultra’s Tektro 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes and air suspension fork over the Pro’s more standard hydraulic brakes and suspension fork.

The biggest difference between these two models though, is the inclusion of the company’s “smart system” into the Ultra model that integrates a range of safety features, including hub motor lock, emergency SOS, vibration detector, real-time GPS tracking, and geofencing. Very much concerned with theft, this smart system aims to prevent the risk of bike theft while also offering a much higher chance of recovering your bike if it does get stolen.

Vanpowers GrandTeton All-Terrain e-bikes:

GrandTeton-Pro is built for the best mountain e-bike experience with innovation, engineered for unparalleled performance and precision. GrandTeton-Ultra is built to boast enhanced power, extended endurance, and state-of-the-art features for the ultimate adventure.

