Today’s best iOS price drops: Dungeon and Puzzles, Bento Do Less To-Do List, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Dungeon and Puzzles

Your Friday edition of the best iOS price drops is up for grabs down below. Joining today’s App Store offers, we have deals on the official Apple Watch Alpine Loop as well as up to $250 off 15-inch M3 MacBook Air models and the 16GB variants stating at $1,099 alongside Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the M2 iPad Air at up to $99 off and this deal on ecobee’s SmartCamera with HomeKit Secure Video. AS for the apps, highlights include titles like Dungeon and Puzzles, DungeonSquad, Bento: The Do Less To-Do List, MetaHuman Inc., and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DungeonSquad: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This is the President: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MetaHuman Inc.: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $2 (Reg. $4)

How to score Star Wars Outlaws, Madden NFL 25, and NBA 2K25 down at $40 ea. (Reg. $70)

iOS app and game deals still live:

iOS Universal: Guestbook Go: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ko fish: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Choice of Rebels: Uprising: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Broadway: 1849: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aces of the Luftwaffe: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siralim Ultimate: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vostok – Story Maker: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

More on Dungeon and Puzzles:

Dungeon and Puzzles is a game that challenges players’ 2D spatial perception and logical thinking. A player can use a sword to attack monsters, or a bow and an arrow to destroy enemies from afar. Pushing the obstacles back with a shield and pulling the monsters with a pair of special gloves.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today’s best iOS app price drops: Down in Bermuda...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: SteamWorld Heis...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: Dragon Quest Bu...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Sparklite, F...
Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Mu...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station fal...
Load more...
Show More Comments