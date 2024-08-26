Android game and app price drops: Fran Bow, Leo’s Fortune, Super Onion Boy 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Fran Bow

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now up for grabs with notable price drops now at the ready courtesy of Google Play. Here’s how to score $100 off your Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3 with purchases of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside notable deals on Bose’s latest world-class QuietComfort buds and headphones, as well as one of the best prices yet on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Fran Bow, Leo’s Fortune, Super Onion Boy 2, Ailment, and more. Head below for today’s best price drops and freebies. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 now up for preorder with $30 credit attached

Preorders on the new Google Pixel Watch 3 now live from $349

Preorder deals on Google’s new Pixel 9, Pro, and 9 Pro Fold

Android app and game deals still live:

Fran Bow features:

After witnessing the gruesome deaths of her parents, a peculiar young girl named Fran is imprisoned in Oswald Asylum. To survive the asylum’s cruel experiments, Fran self-medicates, giving her the ability to see a sinister alternate world, the Ultrareality.

Follow Fran on her epic journey through the Ultrareality to uncover who killed her parents, reunite with her missing cat Mr. Midnight, and return home to Aunt Grace, her only living relative

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today’s best iOS price drops: Leo’s Fortune...
This rare deal knocks $110 off Apple Watch Series 9 45m...
Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 ...
Jackery’s 3-day flash sale drops the 2024 LiFePO4...
Save over 30% on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless ...
Eve HomeKit smart home Labor Day sale from $32: Smart p...
Save 20% on Z GRILLS’ updated 2024 550B2 beginner...
Amazon’s Saucony Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments