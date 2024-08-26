Android game and app price drops: Fran Bow, Leo’s Fortune, Super Onion Boy 2, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now up for grabs with notable price drops now at the ready courtesy of Google Play. Here’s how to score $100 off your Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3 with purchases of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 alongside notable deals on Bose’s latest world-class QuietComfort buds and headphones, as well as one of the best prices yet on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Fran Bow, Leo’s Fortune, Super Onion Boy 2, Ailment, and more. Head below for today’s best price drops and freebies.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Fran Bow features:

After witnessing the gruesome deaths of her parents, a peculiar young girl named Fran is imprisoned in Oswald Asylum. To survive the asylum’s cruel experiments, Fran self-medicates, giving her the ability to see a sinister alternate world, the Ultrareality. Follow Fran on her epic journey through the Ultrareality to uncover who killed her parents, reunite with her missing cat Mr. Midnight, and return home to Aunt Grace, her only living relative

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!