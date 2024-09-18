Nintendo brings Battletoads Double Dragon and more to Super NES Switch Online library today

Nintendo is expanding its Super NES Switch Online library today with four new titles headlined by Battletoads Double Dragon, classic arcade-style racing, and some retro Super Famicom dodge ball action. Roughly a week before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and following new additions to the service like these classic Mega Man titles and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team, all four of the new Switch Online games are available starting right now. Check out the details below.

New Switch Online Super NES games

The showcase title, at least for me, in the new batch of Switch Online titles is Battletoads Double Dragon, otherwise known as Battletoads & Double Dragon – The Ultimate Team. Originally released in 1993, the beat ‘em up was developed by Rare, bringing the Billy and Jimmy Lee twins into the world (and game engine) of the Battletoads, Zitz, Rash, and Pimple – it was the first game to have all three toads playable.

Leap from the Battlecopter onto the tail of the Colossus spaceship and fight your way through beastly baddies and lethal objects using the Battletoads’ arsenal of Smash Hits or the Dragons’ array of Dragon Force Techniques – each provides incredible attacking combos, including kicks, punches, throws and more! You’ll also put your driving skills to the test with the Speeder Bike and high-speed Space Pod. How will this struggle for Earth’s future end?

We are also get BIG RUN – “a race across the vast landscape of Africa…over the course of nine stages in this racing game originally released for the Super Famicom system in 1991.”

Those two join COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE, a block stacker puzzle game from 1993, and Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen’in Shūgō!, a dodgeball experience starring Kunio-kun from the River City series – “take the field and square off against teams from various countries and employ a variety of jumps, passes and dynamic knockout shots.”

All four titles land as part of the Switch online Super NES library and are now available for all subscribers to play starting right now.

