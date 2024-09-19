Today’s best iOS price drops and freebies: Human Fall Flat, Nanuleu, Railroad Ink, more

On the eve of iPhone 16 pre-order deliveries, we are here to serve up the day’s best price drops on the App Store. You’ll want to secure your new iPhone 16 case ASAP if you haven’t yet and we have the deals for you, including early discounts on official Apple cases with Camera Control, an exclusive offer on Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases, and even more in our roundup of the best iPhone 16 case deals now live from $14. Beyond that, scope out the discounts we have on today one OG Apple Watch Ultra at $350 off and the M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off, before you head below for all of today’s best iOS app deals and freebies.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- iOS Universal: Juice Watch FREE (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Color Wheel FREE (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: Skylight Solar Widgets FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Human: Fall Flat $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Nanuleu $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Railroad Ink Challenge $2 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: My Singing Monsters Thumpies $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized $2 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs! $2 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: El Hijo $5 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: BOKURA $3 (Reg. $5)
Land the physical Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition in your Switch collection down at $30
iOS app and game deals still live:
- iOS Universal: 9th Dawn II FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Time Note FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Sid Meier’s Railroads FREE (Reg. $13)
- ***Note: “TRY BEFORE YOU BUY — All aboard! The first ride’s on us with 20 free years of railroading set in the great American West during the Gold Rush.”
- iOS Universal: Cosmic Express $2 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: Northland Heroes $3 (Reg. 4)
- iOS Universal: Sokobond $3 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: A Good Snowman $2 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon 2 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome $2 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III $3 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Choiceworks Calendar $12 (Reg. $13)
Human Fall Flat features:
Human Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to 4 players. Free new levels keep its vibrant community rewarded. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level, and perfectly playful puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!