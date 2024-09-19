Today’s best iOS price drops and freebies: Human Fall Flat, Nanuleu, Railroad Ink, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Human Fall Flat

On the eve of iPhone 16 pre-order deliveries, we are here to serve up the day’s best price drops on the App Store. You’ll want to secure your new iPhone 16 case ASAP if you haven’t yet and we have the deals for you, including early discounts on official Apple cases with Camera Control, an exclusive offer on Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases, and even more in our roundup of the best iPhone 16 case deals now live from $14. Beyond that, scope out the discounts we have on today one OG Apple Watch Ultra at $350 off and the M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off, before you head below for all of today’s best iOS app deals and freebies. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

Land the physical Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition in your Switch collection down at $30

iOS app and game deals still live:

Human Fall Flat features:

Human Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in floating dreamscapes that can be played solo or with up to 4 players. Free new levels keep its vibrant community rewarded. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level, and perfectly playful puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Official Apple iPhone 16 silicone and clear cases with ...
Here’s all of the best iPhone 16 case deals now l...
Stack these codes for up to 27% off new OtterBox iPhone...
Check out Spigen’s new iPod Classic-style iPhone ...
Spigen debuts a new MagSafe T Ultra Hybrid iPhone 16 ca...
elago’s new iPhone 16 cases land in over 30 liquid si...
EcoFlow’s GLACIER portable dual-zone fridge/freez...
Modern vibes await with Walker Edison’s floating ...
Load more...
Show More Comments