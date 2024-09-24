Rare chance to save on EVOLV’s Terra full-suspension electric scooter at new $1,079 low (Reg. $1,229)

EVOLV has an ongoing September Sale through the end of the month that is taking up to $200 off three of its electric scooters. While two models are usual inclusions in the brand’s sales, for the first time we’re seeing the Terra Electric Scooter benefit from a price cut at $1,079 shipped, after using the promo code SEPTEMBER-SALE at checkout for $150 off. This higher-end e-scooter normally fetches $1,229 most of the time, with the last time we saw it discounted being 2023 Black Friday sales to $1,129. This a rare chance today to score some savings on a powerful commuter solution, while also getting it at the lowest price we have tracked. Learn more about this model below or in our hands-on review at Electrek.

On the more affordable end of EVOLV’s e-mobility lineup and becoming increasingly popular here in NYC, the Terra e-scooter pulls up sporting dual 600W motors (1,200W together) that peak at 2,200W for more torque as you tackle steep inclines. It maxes out at speeds of 31 MPH when utilizing both motors together, or it instead offers lower 15 MPH speeds when put into its eco mode, which alternates between the motors to conserve energy and extend travel distances up to 34 miles.

Along with its impressive performance capabilities, this model shows up with a nice collection of add-ons and features, like the front and rear shocks for full-suspension support, maintenance-free front and rear drum brakes, the twin LED headlights, twin LED taillights, and the in-deck lights too. It’s been given an IP54 waterproof rating for days you just can’t help but battle the elements, a rear kick plate with a built-in carry handle, a foldable frame to help you carry/store it when not in use, and the LED display with built-in trigger throttle.

Other EVOLV e-scooter discounts:

PRO V2 Electric Scooter: $1,799 (Reg. $1,999) 44 MPH max speed for up to 37 miles Use on-page promo code for $200 off

(Reg. $1,999) CORSA Electric Scooter: $2,635 (Reg. $2,835) 44 MPH max speed for up to 37 miles Use on-page promo code for $200 off

(Reg. $2,835)

If the prices here are still out of your comfort range, be sure to check out the sales from other brands, like Hiboy taking up to 50% off its e-scooter and e-bikes at far lower rates or there’s also NIU’s KQi e-scooters that are benefitting from up to 35% discounts. If you instead want to jump to e-bikes, we’ve got an exclusive $599 low on ENGWE’s EP-2 PRO Electric Bike while it lasts, as well as $554 off two Lectric models for a few more days (plus, the ongoing extra battery offer on the XPeak Off-Road e-bikes) and the latest sale from Rad Power, with plenty more too.

EVOLV Terra Electric Scooter:

Designed for riders seeking portability with extra power, this electric scooter is the perfect balance. Tackle any inclines with ease by activating dual motors with one touch. Introducing the EVOLV Terra. 2023 / 2024 Terra vehicles will have refreshed button cluster with black surfaces instead of the traditional yellow / red variation. The button cluster will not light up.

