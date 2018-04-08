Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295

Best Buy has kicked off a clearance and open-box sale this morning, and while there is a lot of inventory here to sort through, one deal caught our eye. You can save up to $109 on Apple Watch Series 3 in certified refurbished condition. The deals start at $295 and free shipping is available across the board. Nearly every model is included here in both sizes, such as Nike+, Cellular, Stainless Steel and more. So if you’ve been holding out, this is one of the strongest discounts that we’ve seen. Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products come with a 90-day Limited Warranty. More details here.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
- 1.5″ 312 x 390 1000-Nit Display
- Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
- Changeable Faces with Widgets
- Siri Integration
- Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
- Water Resistant to 164′
- Integrated GPS & 4G LTE Connectivity
- Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
- Apple watchOS 4.0