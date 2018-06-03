Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more

Ahead of WWDC kicking off in San Jose tomorrow, Best Buy has launched a new Apple-focused shopping event with deals on the latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone X/8/Plus and more. Free shipping is available across the board, or you can opt for in-store pickup as usual. Our top picks are below.

Before we jump into the deals, we’d be remiss to not mention that tomorrow’s keynote at WWDC could deliver new hardware. But as we mentioned in our preview, we’re not expecting any news in that area at this time.

Leading the way is Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi from $299.99, which is good for $29 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. You can pick up the 128GB configuration for $399.99, if you need more storage. The newest iPad sports an A10 Fusion chip, Apple Pencil support, and more.

Looking for a new Mac? Best Buy is taking $200 off select models, plus an additional $50 off with student discounts. This includes various configurations of the 13-inch Pro model in both colors. Shop the entire selection here.

Those looking to go the desktop route can score Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina iMac for $1,599.99, which is $200 off the regular going rate and the best available.

Finally, Best Buy is taking up to $390 off the latest iPhones with the best discounts available on iPhone X. These are payment plan offers on Sprint, so be sure to check out the fine print on this landing page before jumping in.

Shop the rest of Best Buy’s Apple Event right here for even more deals.