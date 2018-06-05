iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!

iTunes has kicked off a new digital movie sale this morning, including various 4K titles priced from $5, along with deals on films with “iconic actresses and roles” and the usual $1 rental of the week. You’ll find all of our top picks below. Most of today’s deals will become a permanent addition to your collection, while you’ll have up to 60-days to watch any rentals.
4K Movies |
- Heat: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Now You See Me: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The LEGO Batman Movie: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Logan: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Pacific Rim: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Battle of the Sexes: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Fifty Shades Freed: $10 (Reg. $20)
- La La Land: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard: $9 (Reg. $15)
Iconic Actresses and Iconic Roles |
- Kill Bill Vol. 1: $7 (Reg. $15)
- The Queen: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Dirty Dancing: $7 (Reg. $10+)
- Black Swan: $10 (Reg. $15)
- …and more…
This week’s $1 rental is Wonder, which stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. Regularly renting for $5 or more, you’ll have up to 60-days to watch and 24-hours after pressing play.