iTunes launches 4K movie sale from $5, HD movie rentals $1, more!

iTunes has kicked off a new digital movie sale this morning, including various 4K titles priced from $5, along with deals on films with “iconic actresses and roles” and the usual $1 rental of the week. You’ll find all of our top picks below. Most of today’s deals will become a permanent addition to your collection, while you’ll have up to 60-days to watch any rentals.

4K Movies |

Iconic Actresses and Iconic Roles |

This week’s $1 rental is Wonder, which stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson. Regularly renting for $5 or more, you’ll have up to 60-days to watch and 24-hours after pressing play.