B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more

- Jun. 11th 2018 8:30 am ET

View Comments

B&H has kicked off its annual Father’s Day sale with a wide selection of deals that includes plenty of Apple offers. Free shipping is available across the board. As usual, tax only applies at the time of purchase for New York and New Jersey shoppers. Leading the way is Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in Space Gray for $299. That’s a $30 discount and a match of our previous mention. With the added tax benefits, that’s about as good as we’ve seen on this popular tablet. More top picks below.

More deals in the B&H Father’s Day sale include:

Now with Apple Pencil support, the space gray Apple 9.7″ iPad allows you to take full advantage of the multi-touch Retina Display. Draw pictures, jot down notes, and sign documents with the Apple Pencil (sold separately).

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

Mac B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp