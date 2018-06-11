B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more

B&H has kicked off its annual Father’s Day sale with a wide selection of deals that includes plenty of Apple offers. Free shipping is available across the board. As usual, tax only applies at the time of purchase for New York and New Jersey shoppers. Leading the way is Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB in Space Gray for $299. That’s a $30 discount and a match of our previous mention. With the added tax benefits, that’s about as good as we’ve seen on this popular tablet. More top picks below.

More deals in the B&H Father’s Day sale include: