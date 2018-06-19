This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 4K sale $5, bundles from $25, $1 rental, more

It’s a new week, and that means a fresh batch of deals over at the iTunes store. This time around we’re seeing a noteworthy 4K movie sale with deals from $5 on popular titles like The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, Suicide Squad and many more. You’ll also find this week’s $1 movie rental down below and the rest of our favorite deals.
4K Movies |
- The Dark Knight: $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Suicide Squad: $5 (Reg. $15+)
- The Fault in our Stars: $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Escape Plan: $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Man of Steel: $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Escape Plan: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle: $10 (Reg. $20)
- …and even more…
More Movie Deals |
- Pirates of the Caribbean The Curse of the Black Pearl: $10 (Reg. $15+)
- The Incredibles: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Alice in Wonderland: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Radio: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Justice League 3-film Collection: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Jurassic Park Collection: $25 (Reg. $40)
And don’t forget the iTunes $1 rental of the week, which is Call Me By Your Name. Usually $5+, this film has collected a 4.5/5 star rating.