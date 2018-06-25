Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Last Horizon, Cubasis 2, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Measuring Tape AR, Sheltered, Last Horizon, Cubasis 2 and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Ananda – Meditate, Focus & Relax – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Measuring Tape AR: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Dora’s Dress-Up Adventures! HD: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: United States Puzzle Map: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Last Horizon: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Glorkian Warrior: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Pitch: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Frugi – Home Budget: $1 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $7 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)
iPad: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)
Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $4)
Mac: Steam Summer Sale now live with huge deals on hundreds of titles…
Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM $12, GTA V $14, Dark Souls Remastered $24, more
More Apps Still Alive:
iOS Universal: Find Unfollowers For Twitter: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Circadia: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Tokaido: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Potion Explosion: $2 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Rubek: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander: $5 (Reg. $7)
iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $4 (Reg. $9)
iOS Universal: Back in Time: $8 (Reg. $9)
iOS Universal: Lux DLX 3 – Map Conquest Game: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal/Apple TV: Broken Age: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal/Apple TV: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)
iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)
iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $2 (Reg. $4)
iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)
iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)