Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20

Are you throwing a Fourth of July party this weekend or next week? If you’re planning on entertaining this Fourth of July, there are plenty of easy ways to get in the spirit of the holiday. Pamper your home and outdoor areas in patriotic style with red, white and blue wreaths, decor, dinnerware and more. Below, we are sharing our favorite decor and accessories to make your home standout just in time for your get together. Even better, all items are under $20.

Warmly welcome guests into your home with Pier One’s Patriotic Bow Wreath & Door Decor. It’s a great way to show your festive spirit and it would also look great over a mantel. With a price tag of $15,it’s a must-have.

You can also add a festive touch by adding a doormat. Not only does it help to keep dirt out of your home, but it also shows off your patriotic spirit. I love the Americana Floral Flag Doormat for summer and it adds the perfect cheery touch to your door step.

Bring a pop of color to your table with the festive Flag Melamine Dinnerware from Pier One. These are perfect for outdoor or indoor entertaining and make cleaning up a breeze with the dishwasher safe material. Plus, you can use them year after year and they start at just $4. Another great choice is the Floral Flag Melamine Dinnerware.

Keep your drinks cool with the Large American Flag Metal Bin from Target. Just add ice and you have the perfect festive beverage holder. It also comes with handles to make moving and filling it convenient. You can also serve your beverages in the Americana Flip-Flops Hand-Painted Wine Glass.

Dress up your table in fun Fourth of July style with this Blue Plastic Tablecloth with Multicolor Stars. A great accessory to have whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue for the holiday, or simply adding festive decor to your kitchen. Plus, this tablecloth will protect your table from spills and make cleanup a breeze. Even better, it’s just $3 from Target.

Lastly, one of the easiest ways to switch up your decor during the holidays is with pillows. You can change them indoor or outdoors and store them away for the next event. One of our favorites is the American Flag Lumbar Pillow for just $15. It’s a classic piece that can be used for years to come and is both indoor and outdoor friendly.

What is your favorite decoration piece from the items above? Let me know in the comments below.