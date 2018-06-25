Bring home Hisense’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $220 ($130 off)

Walmart offers the Hisense 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $219.99 shipped. That’s good for a $130 discount from the going rate, returns to match our previous mention and the lowest that we’ve seen all-time. Headlined by a 49-inch 4K screen, this model also includes three HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi and smart functionality so you can watch Netflix, Hulu and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 175 customers.

Hisense 49-inch UHDTV features:

Inputs: 3x HDMI, 1x USB, Composite Audio/Video, Digital Optical Audio Output, Headphone Jack,

Screen Size (Diag.): 48.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: yes

HDR: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 16:9