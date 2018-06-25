Bring home Hisense’s 49-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $220 ($130 off)

Jun. 25th 2018

Walmart offers the Hisense 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $219.99 shipped. That’s good for a $130 discount from the going rate, returns to match our previous mention and the lowest that we’ve seen all-time. Headlined by a 49-inch 4K screen, this model also includes three HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi and smart functionality so you can watch Netflix, Hulu and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 175 customers.

Hisense 49-inch UHDTV features:

  • Inputs: 3x HDMI, 1x USB, Composite Audio/Video, Digital Optical Audio Output, Headphone Jack,
  • Screen Size (Diag.): 48.5″
  • Backlight Type: LED
  • Resolution: 4K (2160p)
  • Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
  • Smart Functionality: yes
  • HDR: Yes
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Have you ever seen a 4K Ultra HD TV like this? Were guessing that if you did, it wasnt this affordable. With four times more pixels (8.3 million) than standard high-definition TV, the Hisense H6 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is built to deliver bright colors and rich contrast.

