Samsung’s Connect 802.11ac Wi-Fi System doubles as a smart home hub at $100 (50% off)

- Jun. 25th 2018 8:53 am ET

Amazon offers a three-pack of Samsung Connect Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and direct from Samsung. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, falls to a new Amazon all-time low and is the most notable price drop we’ve seen. Samsung’s Connect Home system pairs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings smart home hub. Rated 4/5 stars. More details below.

With SmartThings capabilities baked into the Connect Home Wi-Fi System, you’ll be able to control devices from Samsung, PhilipsZ-Wave and more.

Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi System features:

  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi Network Standard
  • Up to 1300 Mbps Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • Dual-Band 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz Frequencies
  • Dual RJ45 Network Ports
  • 4500 Square Feet Coverage Area
  • Compatible with Samsung SmartThings App
  • Simple & Secure Setup

