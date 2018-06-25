Samsung’s Connect 802.11ac Wi-Fi System doubles as a smart home hub at $100 (50% off)

Amazon offers a three-pack of Samsung Connect Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and direct from Samsung. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate, falls to a new Amazon all-time low and is the most notable price drop we’ve seen. Samsung’s Connect Home system pairs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings smart home hub. Rated 4/5 stars. More details below.

With SmartThings capabilities baked into the Connect Home Wi-Fi System, you’ll be able to control devices from Samsung, Philips, Z-Wave and more.

Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi System features: