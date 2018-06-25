This 1080p Dome Camera packs pan-tilt control and more for $41 shipped (30% off)

- Jun. 25th 2018 8:29 am ET

Yi Technology (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dome Wi-Fi Security Camera for $40.99 shipped when code 2V3O5G4V has been applied during checkout. That’s good for a $17 discount from the regular going rate, beats our previous mention by $4 and is the lowest we’re currently seeing. This camera sports high-end features like pan-tilt control, motion tracking and more. Over 2,600 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.

YI 1080p Dome Security Camera features:

  • 1080p Full HD and Complete 360° Coverage: Capture complete panoramic scenes in bright 1080p High-Definition with practically zero blind spots, and 1080p HD live stream direct to your smartphone. 
  • Enhanced Night Vision: Cloud home camera using enhanced sensor and 10 infrared LEDs extends the viewing distance in pitch dark with no light pollution.
  • Smartphone Control: Support reliable LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, access your camera with YI Home App on mobile device (iOS or Android) for controlling and viewing at anytime, anywhere. 

