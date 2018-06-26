Cool off this summer in an Intex Easy Set Pool for just $40 shipped at Amazon

Amazon offers the Intex 8ft X 30in Easy Set Pool Set with Filter Pump (28111EH) for $40 shipped. Regularly $54 when in stock at Walmart and $50 at Amazon, this is within $1 of its all-time low and the best current price we can find. If you want to splash around this summer to cool off, an Easy Set Pool is a simple solution that won’t break the bank. 55% of customers at Amazon left a 4+ star rating.
Intex Easy Set Pool features:
- A 110-120 volt filter pump is included and is very easy to install- just hook up the hoses and enjoy clean refreshing water;Age Grading : 6+
- Ready for water in 10 minutes, – simply spread out on level ground, inflate the top ring, fill the pool with water, and enjoy the fun!
- Includes: SUPER-TOUGH laminated PVC sidewalls. 110 – 120 Volt Filter Pump with 330 gallon per hour flow rate. Set-up and maintenance DVD.
- Convenient drain plug that connects to a garden hose so water can be drained away from pool or house area. Water capacity: (80%) 639 gallons.
- New dual suction outlet fittings improve water circulation resulting in better water hygiene and clarity.
- Do not set up the pool on sand, mud, or any soft or loose soil conditions.