Today only, Lands’ End takes 50% off swim styles for entire family w/ prices from $13

Today only, Lands’ End is having its Swim Sale with 50% off styles for men and women. Just use promo code BEACH at checkout. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery.
The men’s 8-inch Print Volley Swim Trunks are available in eighteen color options and feature chlorine-resistant material to prevent color fading. These shorts are quick drying and its fabric provides UPF 50 protection. You can pick up the swim trunks for $20, which is 50% off the original price.
Our top picks for men include:
- 8-inch Print Volley Swim Trunks $20 (Orig. $40)
- Solid Board Shorts $22 (Orig. $45)
- Pattern Stretch Board Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- Stripe Colorblock Board Shorts $25 (Orig. $50)
- Shake Dry Hybrid Cargo Shorts $27 (Orig. $55)
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waisted Bikini Bottoms $13 (Orig. $27)
- Slender Wrap One Piece Swimsuit $70 (Orig. $139)
- Swing Tankini Top $22 (Orig. $65)
- Tugless One Piece Swimsuit $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cotton Jersey Tunic Dress Cover-up $12 (Orig. $25)
In case you missed it, J.Crew Factory is having a Clearance Event with an extra 50% off shirts, shorts, swim and more.