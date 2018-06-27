Klipsch’s HDT-600 Home Theater System drops to $400 shipped ($630 value)

Newegg Flash offers the Klipsch HDT-600 Home Theater System for $399.99 shipped with an included $30 Newegg gift card. Currently $600 at Amazon from trusted sellers, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is currently the lowest available. If you are looking to step up to a new home theater system, this is a great choice from a very reputable speaker manufacturer. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon.
Klipsch HDT-600 Home Theater System features:
The Klipsch HD Theater 600 comes with four satellite speakers, a matching center channel speaker and a powerful subwoofer. It’s a complete, compact surround system that affordably adds crisp dialogue, brilliant music and explosive effects to your video content. Live the detail of your favorite blockblusters with the legendary sound of Klipsch. The HD Theater 600 brings horn-loaded technology to your home theater, showcasing every film’s dialogue, score and effects with incredible detail. Each speaker utilizes Klipsch MicroTractrix horns for increased output, with improved long-throw IMG woofers to expand midbass bandwidth for a bigger, fuller sound. The system’s 8-inch, down-firing, fiber composite-woofer truly makes its presence felt with bass that’s bolstered by a solid MDF cabinet and bass-reflex design.