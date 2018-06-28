Weigh kitchen goods down to 0.01-Oz/0.1G w/ this scale: $15 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon offers the American Weigh Scales Digital Pocket Scale (AMW-SC-2KG) for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20+, this is the lowest we’ve tracked in over a year and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a new kitchen scale, this is a precise offering that can measure down to 0.01 ounce/0.1 gram. Over 800 Amazon shoppers gave this a 3.8/5 star rating.

American Weigh Digital Pocket Scale features:

  • Digital kitchen scale with large stainless steel platform
  • Measures 4 by 4 inches
  • Blue, backlit LCD screen is easily readable even in low light conditions
  • Measurements in standard and metric in 0.1 gram/0.01 ounce increments
  • Operation buttons include an on/off switch and a tare function
  • Powered by 2 AAA batteries (included); 10-year warranty
