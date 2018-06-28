B&H has this ASUS 15-inch Gaming PC 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB+1TB for $799, today only

Today only, as a part of its Deal Zone Deals of the Day, B&H offers the ASUS 15-inch 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB + 1TB HDD Gaming Notebook for $799 shipped. This B&H-exclusive has a $1,099 list price. That’s good for $300 off the regular going rate and the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Features include a 2.2GHz i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD plus a 1TB hard drive. The ASUS lineup of gaming PCs gets solid ratings at Amazon. B&H only charges tax for New York and New Jersey customers at the time of purchase.
ASUS 15.6″ TUF Gaming Notebook features:
- 2.2GHz Intel Core i7-8750H Six-Core
- 8GB DDR4 | 128GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 IPS-Level Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB GDDR5)
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth
- USB 3.1 Gen 1 | USB 2.0 | HDMI
- Backlit Chiclet Keyboard
- NVIDIA Optimus Technology
- Gears of War 4 & Age of Empires Included
- Windows 10 Home (64-Bit)