CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 3 16GB Kit drops to $50 Prime shipped (Reg. $65)

- Jun. 28th 2018 11:46 am ET

Woot offers the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 16GB Complete Starter Kit for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate fee is tacked on. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Amazon and a new all-time low. This kit includes everything you’ll need to get started tinkering with the Raspberry Pi 3 mini computer. Reviews are light here on the 16GB kit, but the 32GB version carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,000 shoppers.

 CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Kit features:

  • Made in UK Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM
  • On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity
  • 16GB MicroSD Card (Class 10) – Raspberry Pi Recommended MicroSD Card with NOOBS
  • USB MicroSD Card Reader
  • CanaKit 2.5A Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed) specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 (5-foot cable)
  • High Quality Raspberry Pi 3 Case
  • Premium Quality HDMI Cable with CEC support (6-foot cable)
  • 2 x Heat Sinks
  • GPIO Quick Reference Card
  • CanaKit Full Color Quick-Start Guide

