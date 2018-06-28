CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 3 16GB Kit drops to $50 Prime shipped (Reg. $65)

Woot offers the CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 16GB Complete Starter Kit for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $5 flat rate fee is tacked on. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate at Amazon and a new all-time low. This kit includes everything you’ll need to get started tinkering with the Raspberry Pi 3 mini computer. Reviews are light here on the 16GB kit, but the 32GB version carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,000 shoppers.

CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 Kit features:

Made in UK Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM

On-board WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity

16GB MicroSD Card (Class 10) – Raspberry Pi Recommended MicroSD Card with NOOBS

USB MicroSD Card Reader

CanaKit 2.5A Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed) specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 3 (5-foot cable)

High Quality Raspberry Pi 3 Case

Premium Quality HDMI Cable with CEC support (6-foot cable)

2 x Heat Sinks

GPIO Quick Reference Card

CanaKit Full Color Quick-Start Guide