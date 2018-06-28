Add app/music-controlled RGB LED strips to your home from just $12 Prime shipped

- Jun. 28th 2018 2:52 pm ET

From $12
MingerDirect (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers a selection of its RGB LED strips on sale starting at $12 Prime shipped when code F4NUAEKH is used at checkout. Our top pick is the DreamColor LED Strip with App Control which drops to $12.34 with the code. Regularly $19, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and the best available. If you’ve been wanting to give your home a high-end look with RGB LED strips under cabinets, behind TVs, or other places, this is a great way to do it without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Also on sale from MingerDirect via Amazon is its music-activated RGB strip, which drops to $16.24 Prime shipped when you use the code (Reg. $25). Also the lowest we’ve tracked, this is another great way to add a bit of fun to your home with music-reactive LED strips.

Minger DreamColor LED Strip with App Control features:

  • Unique design by adding IC in light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes
  • Built-in high sensitivity mic, spectrum with light and colors adjusting automatically base on the ambient sound, LED lights sync with music
  • Smart phone app control, easily dim and switch no matter how far away from the light
  • 7 colors offer various atmospheres, provide you with the greatest experience
  • IP65 waterproof, extremely low-heat, touchable and safety for children
