Add app/music-controlled RGB LED strips to your home from just $12 Prime shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers a selection of its RGB LED strips on sale starting at $12 Prime shipped when code F4NUAEKH is used at checkout. Our top pick is the DreamColor LED Strip with App Control which drops to $12.34 with the code. Regularly $19, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and the best available. If you’ve been wanting to give your home a high-end look with RGB LED strips under cabinets, behind TVs, or other places, this is a great way to do it without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Also on sale from MingerDirect via Amazon is its music-activated RGB strip, which drops to $16.24 Prime shipped when you use the code (Reg. $25). Also the lowest we’ve tracked, this is another great way to add a bit of fun to your home with music-reactive LED strips.

Minger DreamColor LED Strip with App Control features: