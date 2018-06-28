Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $30 or less (Reg. $40+)

- Jun. 28th 2018 3:02 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in black (HX6810/50) for $29.95 shipped. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. However, if you don’t mind running through a mail-in rebate situation, Walmart is offering it for $2 less. Regularly as much as $48 at Best Buy and more like $40 at Amazon, this is the best deal we can find. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush:

  • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
  • Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. Speed – Up to 62000 brush movement/min
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with Brush Sync replacement reminder
  • Quad pacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth
  • Batter charge indicator light let’s you know when to recharge; 2 week battery life

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard