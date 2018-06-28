Stanley’s best-selling 8-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set hits Amazon low at $11.50

Amazon is offering the 8-piece Stanley Cushion Grip Magnetic Screwdriver Set for $11.45. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart and available for a few cents more at Home Depot. This is the Amazon all-time low and roughly $6 under the average price tag. Perfect for around the house or office, this set carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 175 customers and is an Amazon best-seller.

Stanley Cushion Grip Magnetic Screwdriver Set:

The Stanley 91-541 8-Screwdriver Set features soft-grip handles for excellent comfort and control. This set has chrome plated bars for corrosion resistance. A Stanley Lifetime limited warranty is included for your added peace of mind.