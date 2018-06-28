Save 25% on these Alexa & Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs from $15 Prime shipped

- Jun. 28th 2018 11:00 am ET

TanTan Direct (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently taking 25% off a selection of its Alexa-enabled smart plugs when code TANTAN23 has been applied at checkout. You’ll lock in free shipping with a Prime membership or on orders over $25. Our top pick amongst the discounts is the two-outlet energy-monitoring smart plug for $14.99. That’s good for a $5 discount and is the lowest we’ve seen it go for at Amazon historically. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 shoppers. Head below for more deals and details.

Other discounted TanTan smart plugs:

TanTan’s mini dual wifi plug, One socket equals Two, both outlets can be controlled individually or in groups on Apps or by voice as you want. TanTan’s built in only UL 94 V-0 fire-resistant shell, high-quality PCBA & multiprotect safety system (Fire Prevention, Over load protection) and approved certifications (FCC UL) ensures complete protection for you and your devices.

