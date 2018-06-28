VUDU’s $5 HDX Weekend Sale: Diary of a Wimpy Kid 1/2/3, The Out-of-Towners, more

- Jun. 28th 2018 5:28 pm ET

It’s that time of the week again, and VUDU is giving you $5 HDX movies to fill your summer weekend with joy. Our favorites from the sale include the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie series, featuring the first three installments. You can pick up the first movie, Rodrick Rules, and Dog Days for $4.99 each. Amazon charges $14 each for these movies, and today’s sale matches the lowest we’ve tracked there historically. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Read on for other top picks, or head to VUDU’s website for a full list.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” chronicles the adventures of skinny “middle child” Greg Heffley over the course of a school year, as told through his diary and hand-drawn cartoons. Determined not to remain on the lowest rung of the social ladder during his first year of middle school, the hapless Greg takes several stabs at becoming popular – including betraying his seemingly uncool best friend – but when his efforts backfire, he realizes that keeping a low profile may not be such a bad idea after all.

