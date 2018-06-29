Nordstrom Rack Last Chance Flash Sale with deals on Cole Haan, ASICS & more from $11

- Jun. 29th 2018 1:16 pm ET

View Comments

Nordstrom Rack is having its Last Chance Sale with up to 80% off including top brands such as Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, ASICS, The North Face and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery.

The most notable deal from the sale is the men’s Cole Haan Grand Pro Chukka Boot for $30. That’s the lowest price we can find and $120 off the original rate. These shoes will elevate any casual look and they’re cushioned for comfort. You can also update any outfit with the Ben Sherman Quartz Watch. Usually this watch runs for $115, however during the sale it’s priced at $46.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author