This Star Wars POWERbot Vacuum is like using the Force to clean at $306 (25% off)

- Jun. 29th 2018 2:40 pm ET

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung POWERbot Star Wars Stormtrooper Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $305.99 shipped when code PERFECTDAY has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for over $410 at Amazon, today’s discount saves you $105. For comparison, it still fetches $700 at Best Buy and Home Depot. Reviews are still coming in on this Star Wars-themed model, but the regular POWERbot vacuums are highly-rated.

POWERbot Stormtrooper Vacuum features:

  • 20x More Suction Power – Powerful suction delivers optimal cleaning results
  • Visionary Mapping Plus and Full View 2.0 sensor – creates optimal cleaning Path and avoids obstacles
  • Edge Clean Master – Thoroughly cleans corners and edges of the wall
  • Intelligent Power Control – Automatically detects surface types to optimize suction power
  • Sound Effects – Fun movie inspired sound effects. Cleaning speed: 32cm/second
  • Stormtrooper model does not include a remote control.

