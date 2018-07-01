Yi’s 1080p Pan-Tilt Cloud Camera hits new Amazon low at $40 ($20 off), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Seeverything (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the Yi 1080p Cloud Home Camera for $39.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $60, that’s good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’re seeing. This camera sports high-end features like pan-tilt control, motion tracking and more. Rated 4/5 stars.
YI 1080p Dome Security Camera features:
- 1080p Full HD and Complete 360° Coverage: Capture complete panoramic scenes in bright 1080p High-Definition with practically zero blind spots, and 1080p HD live stream direct to your smartphone.
- Enhanced Night Vision: Cloud home camera using enhanced sensor and 10 infrared LEDs extends the viewing distance in pitch dark with no light pollution.
- Smartphone Control: Support reliable LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, access your camera with YI Home App on mobile device (iOS or Android) for controlling and viewing at anytime, anywhere.