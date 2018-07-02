Belkin’s Valet Power Bank keeps your Apple Watch charged on-the-go: $73 (Reg. $100)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 11:08 am ET

Amazon offers the Belkin MFi Valet Portable Apple Watch Power Pack for $73.07 shipped. That’s good for a $27 discount from the going rate just about everywhere else like Best Buy and B&H, hits a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best offer we’ve seen. If you travel a lot, Belkin’s MFI power pack is a fantastic way to keep your Apple Watch powered up while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars and if you’re still unconvinced, check out our in-depth review.

Belkin Valet Portable Charger features:

  • Charge Apple Watch and Mobile Device
  • Built-In Magnetic Charging Module
  • 6700mAh Battery Capacity
  • Up to 8 Apple Watch Charges
  • 2A Total Power Output
  • Built-In USB Type-A Port
  • Aluminum Shell
  • Apple MFi Certified
  • Includes Micro-USB Cable

