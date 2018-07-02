Belkin’s Valet Power Bank keeps your Apple Watch charged on-the-go: $73 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Belkin MFi Valet Portable Apple Watch Power Pack for $73.07 shipped. That’s good for a $27 discount from the going rate just about everywhere else like Best Buy and B&H, hits a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best offer we’ve seen. If you travel a lot, Belkin’s MFI power pack is a fantastic way to keep your Apple Watch powered up while on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars and if you’re still unconvinced, check out our in-depth review.
Belkin Valet Portable Charger features:
- Charge Apple Watch and Mobile Device
- Built-In Magnetic Charging Module
- 6700mAh Battery Capacity
- Up to 8 Apple Watch Charges
- 2A Total Power Output
- Built-In USB Type-A Port
- Aluminum Shell
- Apple MFi Certified
- Includes Micro-USB Cable