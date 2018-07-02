Cook out this summer w/ Blackstone’s Dash Portable Propane Grill: $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers the Blackstone Dash Portable Propane Grill for $49.99 shipped with the price updating in-cart. Regularly around $100 at Amazon, it’s currently on sale for $60 there which is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year. As the #1 best-selling portable grill on Amazon right now, this is a great buy for the upcoming summer and fall seasons. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Blackstone Dash Portable Grill features: