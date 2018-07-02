Cook out this summer w/ Blackstone’s Dash Portable Propane Grill: $50 (Reg. up to $100)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 8:57 pm ET

$50
View Comments

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers the Blackstone Dash Portable Propane Grill for $49.99 shipped with the price updating in-cart. Regularly around $100 at Amazon, it’s currently on sale for $60 there which is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year. As the #1 best-selling portable grill on Amazon right now, this is a great buy for the upcoming summer and fall seasons. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Blackstone Dash Portable Grill features:

  • Ultimate portability with unmatched versatility
  • A 240 square inch dual cooking surface with a flat griddle on one side and a ridged grill on the other powered by a 7000 BTU burner
  • Whether you are camping, tailgating, hunting, or just out with the family, the quick folding legs and 2-way packing system enables ergonomic side carrying or pulling on wheels
  • Practical design facilitates flipping of the cooking surface and includes a grease management system for easy cleaning and less food fat
  • Wipe down with a paper towel, stow-n-go the legs and you’re on your way in a few minutes
$50

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
DIck's Sporting Goods

DIck's Sporting Goods
Blackstone

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)