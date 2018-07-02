iHome’s nifty bedside dock gives your Echo Dot improved audio for $40 shipped

Amazon offers the iHome iAV2 Echo Dot Dock for $39.89 shipped. Regularly $50 just about everywhere online, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked at Amazon and a new all-time low. This is an easy way to improve your Echo Dot’s speaker quality and add a bed-side charger. Rated 4/5 stars.

iHome iAV2 Echo Dot Dock features: