iHome’s nifty bedside dock gives your Echo Dot improved audio for $40 shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2018 10:53 am ET

$40
Amazon offers the iHome iAV2 Echo Dot Dock for $39.89 shipped. Regularly $50 just about everywhere online, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked at Amazon and a new all-time low. This is an easy way to improve your Echo Dot’s speaker quality and add a bed-side charger. Rated 4/5 stars.

iHome iAV2 Echo Dot Dock features:

  • Let Alexa control your home from the bedside. Echo Dot works with iHome smart plugs (sold separately) and many more smart home solutions.
  • Docking solution – dedicated aux-in and microUSB cable connections to power & play Echo Dot audio
  • Enjoy room-filling music with Alexa
  • 1 A USB charging for mobile devices
  • Display dimmer with 5 levels of brightness control
  • Passive subwoofer for enhanced bass
  • Large negative backlit clock display
