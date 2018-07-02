Add The Martian to your Kindle reading list for just $3 today (Reg. up to $10)

Amazon is now offering Kindle Edition of The Martian for $2.99. Regularly $10, this is a great chance to add the highly-rated novel to your Kindle library. While we have seen it go free for a very brief time, this is the best current price we can find. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 33,000 readers. More details below.

Six days ago, astronaut Mark Watney became one of the first people to walk on Mars.

Now, he’s sure he’ll be the first person to die there. After a dust storm nearly kills him and forces his crew to evacuate while thinking him dead, Mark finds himself stranded and completely alone with no way to even signal Earth that he’s alive—and even if he could get word out, his supplies would be gone long before a rescue could arrive.