Timbuk2 End of Season Sale offers MacBook backpacks, duffels & more from $41

Timbuk2 is having its End of Season Sale with up to 50% off backpacks, messenger bags, duffels and more. Prices are as marked. Even better, all orders receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Quest Backpack Duffel Bag for $69, which is $30 off the original rate. This bag can be carried either handheld or over your shoulders for your convenience and comfort. It features multiple pockets for all your travel accessories and a reflective logo keeps you visible in low light. For comparison, Backcountry currently has the Quest Backpack Duffel priced at $74. Shop the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 Include: