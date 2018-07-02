Complement your Apple Watch w/ the Twelve South Time Porter for $25 (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 5:28 pm ET

$25
AT&T offers the Twelve South Timeporter for Apple Watch at $25 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is $7.50 less than Amazon and the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Twelve South TimePorter features:

  • Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories
  • Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands
  • Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging
  • Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand
  • Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band

Guides

