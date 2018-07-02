Complement your Apple Watch w/ the Twelve South Time Porter for $25 (Reg. $50)

AT&T offers the Twelve South Timeporter for Apple Watch at $25 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is $7.50 less than Amazon and the lowest that we’ve tracked all-time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Twelve South TimePorter features:
- Compact travel case for your essential Apple Watch accessories
- Holds magnetic charging disk, power adapter and extra bands
- Built-in spool neatly manages extra cable while charging
- Opens to create a multi-angle travel charging stand
- Does not include charging cable, USB charger or Apple Watch band