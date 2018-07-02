Vineyard Vines cuts an extra 30% off already reduced styles during its Sale on Sale

For a limited time only, Vineyard Vines is having its Sale on Sale with an extra 30% off already reduced items with promo code SUMMER18. Find great deals on dress shirts, pullovers, shorts, t-shirts and more. Shipping adds $8.50, however orders of $125+ receive free delivery.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-inch Stretch Breaker Shorts $42 (Orig. $75): A summer essential that’s available in five bright color options.
- Sea Park Gingham Shirt $52 (Orig. $90): Gingham is a huge trend for summer and I love the lightweight material of this shirt.
- Saltwater 1/4-Zip Pullover $34 (Orig. $99): This pullover is perfect for summer bonfires for an extra layer of warmth.
- Stripe Sankaty Performance Polo $49 (Orig. $85): Made with moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric that’s wrinkle resistant and has UV protection.
Our top picks for women include:
- Performance Kanga Pocket Shep Shirt $70 (Orig. $125): This sporty sweatshirt can be worn with shorts, jeans or leggings alike.
- Scallop Hem Pull On Shorts $38 (Orig. $55): The eyelet details on these shorts are stunning and perfect for everyday wear.
- Hope Bay Stripe Romper $58 (Orig. $83): You can easily wear this romper as a beach coverup or with sandals while running errands.
- Ric Rac Maxi Dress $84 (Orig. $120): The perfect dress for any event this summer whether your have a wedding, barbecue or shower.