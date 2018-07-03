Spoil your baby w/ this Bluetooth-enabled swing for $154 shipped (Reg. $220)

Amazon offers the 4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth-enabled high-tech baby swing at $153.79 shipped. Regularly $220, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have a newborn to 25 pound baby, this is a great addition to any smarthome. Amazon customers love it, giving it a 3.8/5 star rating.

4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth baby swing features:

  • 5 unique motions & speeds
  • Bluetooth Enabled – control motion & sound
  • 4 built-in sounds & MP3 plug-in
  • Machine washable seat fabric
  • AC Adaptor – no batteries required
  • Adjustable seat recline
  • Weight Range: Birth to 25lbs (or when baby can sit up unassisted)
