Spoil your baby w/ this Bluetooth-enabled swing for $154 shipped (Reg. $220)

Amazon offers the 4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth-enabled high-tech baby swing at $153.79 shipped. Regularly $220, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have a newborn to 25 pound baby, this is a great addition to any smarthome. Amazon customers love it, giving it a 3.8/5 star rating.
4moms mamaRoo 4 Bluetooth baby swing features:
- 5 unique motions & speeds
- Bluetooth Enabled – control motion & sound
- 4 built-in sounds & MP3 plug-in
- Machine washable seat fabric
- AC Adaptor – no batteries required
- Adjustable seat recline
- Weight Range: Birth to 25lbs (or when baby can sit up unassisted)