LEGO’s 1703-piece UCS Snowspeeder gets first major price drop to $160 (Reg. $200), more

- Jul. 3rd 2018 11:16 am ET

Walmart offers the LEGO Star Wars UCS Snowspeeder kit (75144) for $159.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, today’s discount is the lowest that we’ve seen all-time and the first major price drop on the massive 1703-piece set. We loved it in our hands on review. Head below for more discounts.

Other notable LEGO discounts:

Collect a true Star Wars classic: the t-47 snow Speeder. This LEGO interpretation of the iconic air Speeder that fans will remember from Star Wars: Episode V the empire strikes back has all the details you’d expect, including opening airbrakes, rotating rear gun, and an opening cockpit with space for the included Rebel snow Speeder pilot and Rebel snow Speeder gunner minifigures. This 6224306 also comes with a display stand and fact plaque, so it can take pride of place in any LEGO Star Wars collection.

