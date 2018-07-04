Record summer sunsets w/ this 720p app-controlled drone for $31.50 shipped (Reg. $50+)

$31.50
AKASO-Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its A200 FPV Drone with 720p Camera for $31.34 shipped when code KNFPMMMU is used at checkout. Regularly around $50, this is the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best currently available. With summer in full swing, beautiful sunsets and vacations are the perfect use for a budget-focused drone like this. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

AKASO A200 FPV Drone features:

  • A200 folding drone controller comes with the latest technology of 6-Axis Gyro flying control system offer strong stability
  • Powerful air pressure altitude hold function allow you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hovering at the current height
  • Equipped with adjustable 720P HD camera to record high quality video or take clear images
  • With one key return mode, avoid losing the aircraft with the simple push of a button
  • Using foldable aerofoil technology to protect the arms
$31.50

