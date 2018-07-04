Breville’s Smart Oven Pro hits Amazon all-time low at $200 shipped (Reg. $270+)

Amazon is offering the Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven (BOV845BSS) for $199.95 shipped. That’s $100 or more under some listings, $70 below Best Buy, the lowest Amazon has ever offered it for and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.
Breville Smart Oven Pro:
- Features an interior oven light to keep an eye on your cooking.
- 10 pre-set cooking functions include: toast 6 slices, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, Warm, slow cook
- Capacity: 6-slice toaster, 13″ pizza
- Convection powered: an inbuilt fan that circulates the hot air within the oven. It speeds the cooking process by stripping away the cold air that surrounds your food
- Non-stick cavity coating: the walls on the inside of the oven feature a non-stick coating for easy cleaning