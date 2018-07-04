Samsung’s 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD now under $100 shipped

Newegg’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Originally $135, it currently sells for $120 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the first time that we’ve tracked it under $100. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD features:
- Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology. Optimized Performance for Everyday Computing
- Enhanced Performance: Sequential Read/Write speeds up to 550MB/s and 520MB/s respectively
- Ideal for mainstream PCs and laptops for personal, gaming and business use
- Hardware/Software Compatibility: Windows 8/Windows 7/Windows Server 2003 (32-bit and 64-bit), Vista (SP1 and above), XP (SP2 and above), MAC OSX, and Linux
- Included Contents: 2.5″ (7mm) SATA III (6Gb/s) SSD & User Manual (All Other Cables, Screws, Brackets Not Included). 5-Year Warranty