eBay slated for Prime Day showdown with Amazon, promises exclusive deals, more

Earlier this week, Amazon officially announced that Prime Day would be kicking off on July 16th at 3PM EST and running through the 17th. Now other retailers are announcing their own plans to combat Amazon’s biggest sale of the summer.

eBay is slated to launch its own Black Friday in July event during the week of the 16th. By the sounds of it, eBay will be offering the majority of its deals on July 17th, going head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day and setting the stage for a deal showdown that you won’t want to miss. Head below for a preview of what to expect.

The decision to go right up against Amazon is a bold one for eBay. But the online auction house is promising consumers the best deals of the day. The recently announced Best Price Guarantee promises that eBay has the lowest price or shoppers will receive 110% of the price difference. One thing is for sure, more competition is a good thing for everyone.

eBay Senior VP, Scott Cutler further details their plans for July 17th:

“Summer is a time to enjoy the things you love – as the temperatures heat up, so do our deals. eBay has everything you need this season, and no one else can match eBay’s variety and value, which fuel our shoppers’ passions with deep discounts on the latest must-have items.”

eBay is promising a slew of exclusive discounts on a number of top-brands, including Apple, Dyson, Adidas, Samsung and many more. Some shoppers are sure to be drawn to eBay for its lack of a paid membership to lock-in lower prices. This is something that we’ve heard grumblings about when it comes to Prime Day and Amazon’s recent price increase for its 2-day shipping program.

You can expect to find all of eBay’s best deals come Monday, July 16th on its Daily Deals page. We expect eBay to be the best place to find Apple deals this month, particularly on MacBooks and iPads. Best Buy is sure to roll out its own sale in the coming weeks, but eBay has proven to be much more aggressive during these events.

In the coming days we’re expecting to see even more retailers announce plans for Black Friday in July events to offset Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy, Target and Walmart are all likely candidates for a big event later this month.