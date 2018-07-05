eBay slated for Prime Day showdown with Amazon, promises exclusive deals, more

Earlier this week, Amazon officially announced that Prime Day would be kicking off on July 16th at 3PM EST and running through the 17th. Now other retailers are announcing their own plans to combat Amazon’s biggest sale of the summer.
eBay is slated to launch its own Black Friday in July event during the week of the 16th. By the sounds of it, eBay will be offering the majority of its deals on July 17th, going head-to-head with Amazon Prime Day and setting the stage for a deal showdown that you won’t want to miss. Head below for a preview of what to expect.
The decision to go right up against Amazon is a bold one for eBay. But the online auction house is promising consumers the best deals of the day. The recently announced Best Price Guarantee promises that eBay has the lowest price or shoppers will receive 110% of the price difference. One thing is for sure, more competition is a good thing for everyone.
eBay Senior VP, Scott Cutler further details their plans for July 17th:
“Summer is a time to enjoy the things you love – as the temperatures heat up, so do our deals. eBay has everything you need this season, and no one else can match eBay’s variety and value, which fuel our shoppers’ passions with deep discounts on the latest must-have items.”
eBay is promising a slew of exclusive discounts on a number of top-brands, including Apple, Dyson, Adidas, Samsung and many more. Some shoppers are sure to be drawn to eBay for its lack of a paid membership to lock-in lower prices. This is something that we’ve heard grumblings about when it comes to Prime Day and Amazon’s recent price increase for its 2-day shipping program.
You can expect to find all of eBay’s best deals come Monday, July 16th on its Daily Deals page. We expect eBay to be the best place to find Apple deals this month, particularly on MacBooks and iPads. Best Buy is sure to roll out its own sale in the coming weeks, but eBay has proven to be much more aggressive during these events.
In the coming days we’re expecting to see even more retailers announce plans for Black Friday in July events to offset Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy, Target and Walmart are all likely candidates for a big event later this month.
eBay to Offer Thousands of Exclusive Deals on July 17th
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Why spend money on monthly membership fees to get deals on the things you want? Beginning the week of July 16th, head to eBay for exclusive deals on whatever you’re into this summer – no membership required… ever. Shop thousands of brand new, in-demand items across categories like electronics, home, fashion, and sporting goods at up to 80% off their regular retail price. And, with free shipping on eBay Deals items, you can get all the things that’ll fuel all your passions.
From outdoor gear to cooking to smart home and entertaining, eBay will have exclusive deals and discounts on the biggest brands like Apple, Samsung, Adidas, Dyson, KitchenAid, and hundreds more.
Have no fear of missing out on savings either, because eBay recently announced its new Best Price Guarantee. If you find an item for less on an eligible competitor’s website, eBay will give you 110% of the price difference for all eligible Deals and Top Products, including popular, best-selling items across thousands of categories. And with no blackout dates this summer, you’ll know you’re getting the best price on the things you love.
Stay tuned to eBay for more about all the deals and brands you can score starting the week of July 16. And, if you simply can’t wait to shop, visit eBay.com/deals today for a wide selection of deals and discounts every day – all with free shipping and no membership required.
eBay by the Numbers
- eBay has 171 million active buyers worldwide
- There are 1.1 billion live listings on eBay
- 80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing
- 88% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary
- 402 million downloads of the eBay Inc. apps across the globe
