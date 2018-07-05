Kick cable rental fees to the curb w/ NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem: $47.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem (CM500-1AZNAS) for $47.69 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $70 at Best Buy, this is just over $2 above our last mention and is the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. If you’re currently paying rental fees to your cable company, ditch those with this modem. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.
NETGEAR CM500-1AZNAS Modem features:
- Support Cable Internet Service plans up to 200 Mbps. Separate router required for Wi-Fi. 16×4 channel bonding
- DOCSIS 3.0 up to 16x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2.0
- ELIMINATE MONTHLY CABLE MODEM RENTAL FEES – Up to $120 per year. System requirements: cable broadband internet service, microsoft windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP, 2000, mac OS, or other operating systems running a TCP/IP network, Microsoft internet explorer 5.0, firefox 2.0, safari 1.4, or google chrome 11.0 browsers or higher
- Not compatible with: Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink. Not compatible with bundled voice services. Please check your cable Internet service provider web site for data speed tier compatibility