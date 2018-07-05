Store photos, documents, or anything on WD’s 4TB Desktop HDD for $81, more from $45

Amazon offers the WD USB 3.0 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $81.10 shipped. Also at B&H. Regularly $90+, similar drives sell for up to $100 at Amazon and this is a new all-time low we’ve tracked there. If you have movies, photos, or Time Machine backups to keep secure, this is a great price. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.
Also on sale at Amazon is the WD USB 3.0 1TB Black My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $45.21 shipped (Reg. $50+). Rated 4.3/5 stars.
WD 4TB My Book External HDD features:
- Auto backup with included WD Backup software and Time Machine compatibility
- With built-in 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption with WD Security software, just set your own personalized password to help keep your content private and safe.Password protection with hardware encryption
- Reimagined design.Trusted drive built with WD reliability
- Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS X El Capitan, Yosemite or Mavericks. May require reformatting for other operating systems.
- USB 3.0 port; USB 2.0 compatible