Store photos, documents, or anything on WD’s 4TB Desktop HDD for $81, more from $45

- Jul. 5th 2018 2:20 pm ET

From $45
View Comments

Amazon offers the WD USB 3.0 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $81.10 shipped. Also at B&H. Regularly $90+, similar drives sell for up to $100 at Amazon and this is a new all-time low we’ve tracked there. If you have movies, photos, or Time Machine backups to keep secure, this is a great price. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Also on sale at Amazon is the WD USB 3.0 1TB Black My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for $45.21 shipped (Reg. $50+). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

WD 4TB My Book External HDD features:

  • Auto backup with included WD Backup software and Time Machine compatibility
  • With built-in 256-bit AES Hardware Encryption with WD Security software, just set your own personalized password to help keep your content private and safe.Password protection with hardware encryption
  • Reimagined design.Trusted drive built with WD reliability
  • Operating System: Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Mac OS X El Capitan, Yosemite or Mavericks. May require reformatting for other operating systems.
  • USB 3.0 port; USB 2.0 compatible
From $45

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals B&H WD

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)